|
|
of Roslindale May 25, 2019, beloved husband of the late Virginia M (Tranfaglia) DeBaptista and devoted father of Judith A Henderson of Roslindale.. Loving grandfather of Gerry Ramsey, Erik Henderson and Craig Henderson and cherished great grandfather of Erik Henderson and Landon Henderson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Friday morning from 9-11 AM in the Joseph Russo Funeral Home 814 American Legion Hwy (nr Cummins Hwy) Roslindale. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM . Interment in St Michael Cemetery Roslindale. WWII Army Veteran Directions and Guest Book at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-m-troop-debaptista
Published in Boston Herald on May 30, 2019