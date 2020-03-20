|
|
of Winthrop, March 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary "Minnie" (Ferrara) and the loving father of Gus Martucci and his wife Susan, Maria Hodgkins and her husband Kenny, Toni Ann Cherico and her husband Cory and Anthony Martucci and his wife Tracey. Dear brother of Margherita Lombardi of Pittsfield and Domenic Martucci of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne and her wife Shauna, Kenny and his wife Stephanie, Andrea, Luke, Noah, Cory, Augustino, Mia and Talia. Funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A condolence book will be set up outside the church between 9:15 AM and 10:00 AM. The general public will not be allowed in the church during the funeral mass. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers at www.thehome.org. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director's Association with the current health concerns, funeral services will be limited to the CDC recommendation of 25 people or under. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook.
Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier
Winthrop
View the online memorial for Anthony MARTUCCI
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2020