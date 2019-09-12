Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Anthony Paul Restuccia


1944 - 2019
Anthony Paul Restuccia Notice
of Dedham, formerly of Quincy, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorrine (Collins) Restuccia of Dedham. Devoted father of Anthony John Restuccia of Dedham and Emily Mae & her spouse Brittany Restuccia of Dedham. Dear brother of Elizabeth & her spouse Lynda Restuccia of Brighton. Tony had a special father figure bond with his brother-in-law Robert "Bobby" Collins and his daughters, Amy and Kayla. Brother-in-law of Mark Collins of CT and John Collins of SC. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Tony was a member of the American Motorcycle Association, an avid fisherman, motorcycle mechanic, and open expert motocross racer. He was a longtime employee of the MBTA in the Human Resources Dept. Visiting hours in the Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Friday, September 13th from 4-7pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony may be made to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030 or NRA.org. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.

Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
