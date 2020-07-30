1/1
Anthony "Tony" Pennacchio
{ "" }
of Dorchester MA, passed away on July 22, 2020. Beloved son of Teresa Pennacchio. Devoted brother of Phil Pennacchio, Rita P. Cipriano and Paula Pennacchio. Brother in-law of Robert Venuti and loving companion of Krysten Bercume.

Tony was a very caring, loving and well respected man to anyone who knew him. His dedication to family, friends and his dog Sam was infinite. His love for the oldies, classic cars, the 3 stooges and Ma's cooking will always remain in our hearts and home. Tony was also a retired Chief Inspector on the green line for the MBTA. He will always be remembered.



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
