71, of Windham, NH passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with cancerTony was born on June 29, 1947 in Tewksbury, MA to the late Concetta (Cinardo) and Antonio Tramontozzi. He grew up and was educated in Stoneham, MA. Following high school graduation, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He was a resident of Windham for over 30 years, formerly of Stoneham, MATony loved snow plowing. He was a family man; he loved spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren.Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanne (Chadwick) Tramontozzi; His children and their spouses, TJ and Amanda Tramontozzi of Goffstown, NH, Becky and Bob Strout of Shirley, MA, and Cathy and Mark Brown of Windham, NH Six grandchildren, James Vecchi, Alexis Tramontozzi, A.J. Tramontozzi, Megan Strout, Ryan Strout, and Emily Brown; and one sister, Patricia Fraser of Florida. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 PM on at the family home, 26 Morrison Road, Windham, NH 03087.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lahey Clinic Oncology Dept, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA.Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road Windham, NH 03087.For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-tramontozzi-sr
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 26, 2019