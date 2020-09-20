Anthony Vozzella

"Tony" P. Vozzella – 90, of Woburn joined the Lord's army of angels on September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years Helen (Masse) Vozzella. Cherished father of Christine Hennessy, her husband Michael of Woburn, Paul Vozzella, his wife Diane of Billerica, Robert Vozzella, his wife Beth of Billerica. Dear brother of Ralph Vozzella, his wife Jeanette of Woburn. Adored grandchildren Michael Hennessy, his wife Erin, Suzanne Fee, her husband Brian, Erica Carbone, her husband Brent, Amanda Vozzella, Andrea Stevenson, her husband Brett, Alyssa Vozzella and Paul Vozzella, Jr. Loving little army of twelve great-grandchildren, Brayton, Quinn, Jack, Addison, Nolan, James, Devon, Cormac, Tristan, Gavin, Collin, and Anna, as well as his sister in law Mary Masse and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Anthony's Funeral Mass, Tuesday, September 22nd at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Those who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Monday, September 21st at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 3-6 p.m. However, the family already feels the love and condolences of those who cannot attend services at this time. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's memory to a charity of one's choice
