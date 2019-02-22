|
|
78, of Norton, formerly of Norwood, passed away on February 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Vincent Colella of NC, Anthony Virga of Norton and the late John Virga. Sister of Constance Harrington, Marie Wade and Beverly Abramson. Cherished grandmother of Vincent Colella Jr., Tiffany Colella and Christopher Virga. Great grandmother of Brandon, Mikayla and Emerie. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 6-8pm in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 11AM in Highland Cemetery, 320 Winter St., Norwood, MA. 02062.Online guestbook at: rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonetta-r-virga
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019