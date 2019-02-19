|
|
Penta Antonietta (LoPriore) of Chelsea on February 18, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of 52 years to Michael Penta Sr. Devoted mother of Maria Puleo and her husband John of RI, Rita O’Leary of Danvers, Linda Penta of Malden, Charles Penta and his wife Anneta of Melrose, and Michael Penta Jr. and his wife Joanne of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie and Anthony Puleo, Megan O’Leary, Antonia, Alexandra, Anastasia, Gianna, Sofia and Sabrina Penta. Dear sister of Peter LoPriore and his wife Maria of Peabody, Phyllis DelloIacono and her husband Joseph of Everett, John LoPriore and his wife Barbara of NH, and the late Nicholas and Mario LoPriore. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 8:45am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Everett at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Attn: Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 19, 2019