Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:15 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
12 North Sq.
Boston, MA
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
Antonietta Russolillo

Antonietta Russolillo
,(Fontanarosa) - of Boston's North End, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Michele Russolillo. Devoted mother of Nickey Russolillo, Lella Martignetti and her husband Felix, Pat Russolillo, Tony Russolillo and Julia Wertz and her husband Gerry. Loving grandmother of Joseph and his wife Amy, Mikey and his wife Cindy, Felix Jr. and his wife Amber, Gerry Jr., Ren?e, Alyssa and Rylan. Caring great-grandmother of Gabrielle, Nicolas, Marc and Jake. Dear sister of Anna Ciccarelli of Italy, and the sister in-law of John Russolillo. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, February 27th at 8:15 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 12 North Sq., Boston at 9:45 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home Medford-Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/antonietta-russolillo
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
