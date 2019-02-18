|
D’Amore Antonio of Revere and formerly of the North End passed away suddenly on February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 51 years to Maria D’Amore. Devoted father of Connie Napolitano and her husband Giuseppe of Revere and Anthony D’Amore of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Daniela and Joseph Napolitano. Dear brother of Angelo D’Amore and his wife Florence of Revere, Giovanna and her husband Romano of Italy, Esterina and her husband Sabino of Italy, Erminio D’Amore of Italy, Nina D’Amore of England and the late Massimo D’Amore and Isida D’Amore. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00am (Everyone to meet directly at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 18, 2019