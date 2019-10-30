|
|
of Revere passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019 at the age of 41. Born in Lynn on July 31, 1978 to Gerardo Pepe of Peabody and his late mother Cesira "Gina" (Miccoli). Devoted father of Jesalee Pepe and survived by her mother Jessica Vinciarelli. Dear brother of Carla Lucci and her husband William, and Melissa Pepe all of Revere. Adored nephew of Maria Moccia and her husband Antonio of East Boston, Angelina Pepe of CA, Carmelina Falcucci of Revere, and Enrico Pepe and his wife Cathy of North Reading. Cherished uncle of Jayden Perez, and Kaitlin and Joseph Lucci. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church 250 Revere St, Revere on November 1, 2019 at 11:00am (Everyone to meet at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Antonio Gerardo "Tony", Pepe
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019