Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
401 Hanover St
Boston, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
401 Hanover St
Boston, MA
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
175 Beaver Street
Franklin, MA
Arlene A. "Lee" Porcella

Arlene A. "Lee" Porcella Notice
a long time North End, Boston resident passed away October 09, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Eleanor Porcella. Devoted wife of the late Robert Linberg. Dear sister of Sandra Kenney of Franklin, and the late Paul Porcella of Billerica. Cherished aunt of Jennifer and her wife Nathalie Balch-Kenney of Tewksbury, David and his wife Paula Kenney of Franklin, and Paul Jr., Joseph, and Frederick Porcella of Billerica. Loving great aunt of Abigail and Megan Kenney of Franklin. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 9pm to 10:30am with Mass Catholic service at 10:30am in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 401 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. The family will be meeting everyone at 1pm St. Mary Cemetery 175 Beaver Street, Franklin, MA for her burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to the Project Bread: www.projectbread.org, and ASPCA: www.aspca.org.



View the online memorial for Arlene A. "Lee", Porcella
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
