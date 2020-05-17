Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey
81, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of James Morrissey, Sr. and mother of Caren Sartori of Dorchester, Christine Sceppa of Brockton, William Wieners of Plymouth, Annmarie Bobst of Brockton, Nancy Wieners of South Carolina, James Morrisey, Jr. of Bellingham, John Morrissey of Abington, the late Robert Wieners of Brockton and the late Barbara Lyon of Brockton.

For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.



View the online memorial for Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey

Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
