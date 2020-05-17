81, of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the wife of James Morrissey, Sr. and mother of Caren Sartori of Dorchester, Christine Sceppa of Brockton, William Wieners of Plymouth, Annmarie Bobst of Brockton, Nancy Wieners of South Carolina, James Morrisey, Jr. of Bellingham, John Morrissey of Abington, the late Robert Wieners of Brockton and the late Barbara Lyon of Brockton.
For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
View the online memorial for Arlene C. (Healy) Morrissey
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.