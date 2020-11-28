(Federico), lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away at home surrounded by her family, November 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary B. (Flood) Federico. Beloved mother of Robert J. Stanton, II and his wife Marcia T. of South Boston, Ann Walsh and her husband John of Stoughton, Janice Armstrong and her husband Joseph of Duxbury. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Esdale, Joseph and Jackson Armstrong. Dear sister of Patricia Blakeman of Whitman, Anne McMannus of Texas, David Federico of Maine, Veronica Federico of Florida, Mary Federico of Holbrook and the late Louise McLaughlin, Charles Federico, Jr., and Francis Fromm. Arlene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.As a child, Arlene could be found in the family owned store, Federico's Bike Shop, helping her father repairing bikes. For over 20 years, Arlene worked in the City of Boston Public School System as a Teacher in the Title 1 Program. In the early 90's, she was honored to be appointed as President of the Home and School Association. Arlene will be forever remembered as being devoted to her family and loving her trips to Sullivan's at Castle Island for her favorite treat, the famous Lobster Roll. Funeral Mass will be held on MONDAY, November 30th in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 11AM. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. Due to COVID restrictions, the church is limited to 125 people for Mass, and there will be no public visitation in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Arlene to The Gate of Heaven Restoration Fund, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.