F O'Neil, 78, of Lynnfield, died unexpectedly on Sunday August 30 at her home. Born in Everett, she was the daughter of Florence (Ciaburi) O'Neil of Lynnfield and the late John O'Neil.
She was raised and educated in Lynnfield and was a member of the first graduating class of Lynnfield High School, class of 1960. She continued her education and received her bachelor's degree from Boston University in 1964.
Arlene was head of development at Boston University School of Medicine for many years before retiring years ago.
Although she did not have any children of her own, she worked closely with the CASA program in Boston and sponsored many children over the years.
She loved the Arts and enjoyed going to the Museums of Science and Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She enjoyed traveling with her nieces and nephew and other family members, going to either Cape Cod or Rhode Island and spending time on the water.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her nieces and nephew, David Donegan of Lynnfield, Kelly and her husband Joseph Meade of Marshfield, and Keri and her husband Tom Trapasso of West Milford, NJ, her four great nieces and nephews, Elena, Thomas, Sophia, and Patrick Trapasso, her great friend, Wanda Orlandella of Foxborough and also by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and her husband former Lynnfield Police Office, David Donegan.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 5:45 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 until 5:45 PM. Burial service will be private. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. View the online memorial for Arlene O'Neil