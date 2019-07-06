Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Tiferet Shalom
489 Lowell Street
Peabody, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery
Peabody, MA
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Bobby and Elaine Sager
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Bobby and Elaine Sager
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Sager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Irving "Arnie" Sager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Irving "Arnie" Sager Notice
ENTREPRENUER, ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE JEWISH COMMUNITY, JOKE TELLER, AND FRIEND TO MANY

of Danvers, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Son of the late Bessie and Morton Sager. Brother of the late Rebecca Whitney and the Late Lillian Green. Loving husband of Barbara L. Sager for 66 incredible years. Devoted father of Bobby Sager and his wife Elaine Sager, David Sager and his late husband Brian Churchill, and Ronald Sager. Proud and loving grandfather to Shane Sager, Cole Sager, Tess Sager and her fiancé Patrick Hogan.

US Army Veteran, entrepreneur, and a leader in Jewish communities in both Massachusetts and Florida with roles ranging from President of the synagogue to board member to producer of the annual musical.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2pm at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Immediately after services the burial will be held at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody, MA 01960.

Shiva will be at the home of Bobby and Elaine Sager on Monday and Tuesday from 2:00pm-9:00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Lenny Zakim Fund, 33 Arch St. 26th Fl, Boston, MA 02110 www.thelennyzakimfund.org.



View the online memorial for Arnold "Arnie" Irving Sager
Published in Boston Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.