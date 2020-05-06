of Winthrop on Friday, May 1st, 2020. Loving son of the late Jacob Kaplan and Jeanette (Solamoff) Kaplan. Devoted brother of the late Marilyn Kaplan Baker. Dear Uncle of Linda Glasberg and partner Michael Prins of Dedham and Arthur Baker and wife Annette of Miami Shores, FL. Loving uncle to Marley, Jake and Zak and Great-Uncle to Amarone. Arnold was a lifetime member and very involved with the Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop and Winthrop Senior Center. Arnold had a deep love and appreciation of music. Over the years, he had made many friends while visiting and spending time at the different Piano Bars in Boston. He loved to sing and write music. A private graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA due to the Covid-19 crisis. Contributions in Arnold's memory may be made to the Temple Tifereth Israel-93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook.
Published in Boston Herald on May 6, 2020.