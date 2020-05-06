Arnold Kaplan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Winthrop on Friday, May 1st, 2020. Loving son of the late Jacob Kaplan and Jeanette (Solamoff) Kaplan. Devoted brother of the late Marilyn Kaplan Baker. Dear Uncle of Linda Glasberg and partner Michael Prins of Dedham and Arthur Baker and wife Annette of Miami Shores, FL. Loving uncle to Marley, Jake and Zak and Great-Uncle to Amarone. Arnold was a lifetime member and very involved with the Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop and Winthrop Senior Center. Arnold had a deep love and appreciation of music. Over the years, he had made many friends while visiting and spending time at the different Piano Bars in Boston. He loved to sing and write music. A private graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA due to the Covid-19 crisis. Contributions in Arnold's memory may be made to the Temple Tifereth Israel-93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook.



View the online memorial for Arnold Kaplan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved