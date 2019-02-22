|
|
of Medford, Feb. 16, age 70. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (Desmond) Mancusi. Loving son of Nancy (Torraco) Mancusi and the late Vincent F. Mancusi. Dear father of Vincent D. Mancusi and Timothy M. Mancusi, both of Medford. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Elisa L. Callahan and Vincent P. Mancusi. Visiting hours will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., Medford, Sunday, from 3 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Interment will be held at a later date. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-a-mancusi
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019