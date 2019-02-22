Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur MANCUSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur A. MANCUSI

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arthur A. MANCUSI Notice
of Medford, Feb. 16, age 70. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (Desmond) Mancusi. Loving son of Nancy (Torraco) Mancusi and the late Vincent F. Mancusi. Dear father of Vincent D. Mancusi and Timothy M. Mancusi, both of Medford. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Elisa L. Callahan and Vincent P. Mancusi. Visiting hours will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., Medford, Sunday, from 3 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Interment will be held at a later date. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-a-mancusi
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now