Arthur Clifford
Arthur E., of Pelham, NH, in Melrose, November 4, 2020. Former husband of the late Barbara (Regan) Clifford. Loving father of Deborah Carnazzo & her husband Peter of Pelham, NH, and Phil Clifford of Gloucester. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Cristina, Alicia, Amanda, Deanna and Catherine. Proud great grandfather of Reese, Cecilia, Maren & Luca.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Saturday, November 7,2020 at 10:30AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment with military honors at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree will be private. US Army Korean War Veteran.

Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home in Melrose.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
