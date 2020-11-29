Arthur D.
Of Melrose, Nov. 22, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Norma J. (Gradone) Marcotti with whom he shared 70 1/2 years of marriage. Devoted father of the late A. Douglas Marcotti and his surviving wife Alison of Melrose, and the late Diane M. Bowen and her surviving husband John of Stoneham. Dear brother of the late Gerald Marcotti, Rita Zammarchi, Chester Marcotti and June Losco. Cherished grandfather of Keith Marcotti, Andrea Marcotti, Vanessa Bello, Gina Foshage, Julia Wrightenberry, and the late Michael Marcotti. Loving great-grandfather of Ashlynne, Julian, Aarya, Ava, Nicholas, Amelia, Tegan, Richard, William, and Annmarie.
Out of respect and concern for public health, services to honor Arthur's life will be held privately. Late US Air Force Colonel.
