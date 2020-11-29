My most sincere condolences to Norma and all of the Marcotti family. Arthur was one of the nicest, kindest, and gentle human beings it has been my pleasure to have known. Ever willing to give of his time and talents to assist others it was also done with a glint of humor in his eye which made working with him a pleasure. He was greatly respected, loved, and admired by all who knew him. May he rest in well deserved peace.

Albert Mundo

Friend