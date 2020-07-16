of Tewksbury formerly of Pembroke, July 10, 2020. Devoted father of Krista Collins of Tewksbury, Scott Lally and his wife Theresa of Pembroke. Loving grandfather of Dyllan Collins and his wife Kaitlyn of Readfield, ME, Dalton Collins of Woburn, Kellie Collins of Woburn, and Diane Lally of Pembroke. Loving great grandfather of Josie Mae Collins. Brother of Robert Lally and his wife Frances, the late John Lally and his surviving wife Terri, the late Carol Powers and her husband Paul, and the late William Lally. Further survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, July 18th from 2 to 5 p.m. Services will conclude with a memorial prayer service starting at 5 p.m. Arthur was a proud member of the Pipefitters Union local 537 of Boston. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington View the online memorial for Arthur F. Lally