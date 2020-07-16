1/
Arthur F. Lally
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Tewksbury formerly of Pembroke, July 10, 2020. Devoted father of Krista Collins of Tewksbury, Scott Lally and his wife Theresa of Pembroke. Loving grandfather of Dyllan Collins and his wife Kaitlyn of Readfield, ME, Dalton Collins of Woburn, Kellie Collins of Woburn, and Diane Lally of Pembroke. Loving great grandfather of Josie Mae Collins. Brother of Robert Lally and his wife Frances, the late John Lally and his surviving wife Terri, the late Carol Powers and her husband Paul, and the late William Lally. Further survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Saturday, July 18th from 2 to 5 p.m. Services will conclude with a memorial prayer service starting at 5 p.m. Arthur was a proud member of the Pipefitters Union local 537 of Boston. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington



View the online memorial for Arthur F. Lally

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved