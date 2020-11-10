ARTHUR "ARCHIE" 87 years of age. Of Charlestown November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine A. (DeBeaucourt) Florentino. Devoted father of Arthur Florentino Jr. & wife Kellyann, Mark Florentino, Keith Florentino, Mary Merritt & husband Michael, Linda Houghton-Collings & late husband Thomas & the late Donna Houghton-Mullett & late husband Daniel. Loving Pa to Alan, Kevin, Tommy Florentino, Whitney & Devin Collings & Shayne Merritt. Beloved brother of Shirley Doherty, Robert Florentino, Joan Carvalho & the late Pauline Skinner. Dear friend of Kelly Tucker. Also many loving nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend Archie's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Thursday 3 - 7 PM. in the funeral home. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside church & funeral home.) Late U.S. Air Force Vet. of Korean Conflict.
In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Archie's name to N.E. Center & Home For Veterans, Advancement Office, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA. 02284-5257.
