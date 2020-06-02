94, of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Pelham, NH and Winthrop, MA, died May 29, 2020 at home with his wife Barbara by his side after several years of declining health and complications.
Arthur was born February 19, 1926, a Son of William Augustus and Mary (Mae) Sarah (Schwartz) Hanlon.
Arthur, one of nine children, grew up in Winthrop, MA, and loved boating and working on Boats and Yachts at the Winthrop Marina.
Art enlisted in the Navy during WWII at age 17 serving in the Philippines aboard the USS North Carolina
After serving in the war, Arthur came to Pelham with one of his friends, Jack Tirrell, and was lucky enough to meet a very nice quiet and smart red-head named Claire Luella Morris, whom he married on February 19, 1949, (his 23rd birthday), He and Claire enjoyed square dancing and spending time with their families almost every Sunday, either visiting relatives in Winthrop or relaxing swimming at Claire's Uncle and Auntie's camp on Little Island Pond in Pelham until Claire's passing September 15, 1985, after a valiant 16-year battle with a rare liver disease. Arthur's first Mother-in-Law, Helen Margaret Morris, of Pelham, died March 19, 2006 @ 100 years old.
Arthur was lucky again in finding his second wife, Barbara A. (Reynolds) (Hoyt) Hanlon, whom he married August 8, 1987, and survives him.
Art worked for Gregg & Sons Millwork; Spaulding Metal Works; IMPCO Machinery (Ingersoll Rand) all in Nashua as a Pattern Maker. He was also a part-time police officer in the Town of Pelham for many years.
Arthur was predeceased by all but one, Dorothy (Dot) (Hanlon) Turner, of his Siblings: William (Billy) Hanlon, Rita Hanlon, Albert (Al) Hanlon, Paul Hanlon, Robert (Roddy) Hanlon, Edward (Ed) Hanlon, and Hubert (Cookie) Hanlon.
Arthur was a regular hard-working man, who built his own home on Windham Road in Pelham in 1960 and was very proud of it! Arthur and Claire were original stockholders in Pelham Bank and Trust Company. Art was a proud Member of the Town of Pelham High School Building Committee.
Children: A. Richard (Mark G.) Hanlon, Kevin M. (Darlene A.) Hanlon, Melanie A. (Hanlon) (Richard M.) Taylor, Brian E. Hanlon
Stepchildren: David (Sherry) Hoyt, Stephen (Jean) Hoyt (Deceased), Deborah Hoyt, Kimberly (Hoyt) (Michael) Gagnon
Grandchildren: Matthew (Jacqueline) Hanlon, Ryan (P.J.) Hanlon, Michael Hanlon, William (Jessica) Hanlon, Ashley (Taylor) (Michael) Shufelt, Jenna Taylor, Jeffrey Taylor
Step Grandchildren: Matthew (Leslie) Hoyt, Shannon (Hoyt) (Shane) McClurg, Sherri Hoyt, Brandi Hoyt, Kristen (Shafer) (Andrew) Konesky, Dr. Joseph Shafer, Kyle Lippold
Great Grandchildren: Liam Hanlon, Ella Hanlon, Emerson Hanlon, Cayleigh Hanlon, Corinne Hanlon, Hannah Grace Shufelt
Arthur is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren.
Arthur was a former Member of St. Patrick's Church in Pelham and St. Mark's Church in Londonderry.
Services: Services will be held privately at the request of the Family. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution or donation to the charity of your choice in Arthur's name or your own name during these challenging times for all of us. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH., has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at https://davisfuneral homenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.