of Malden & Rockport March 18, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Fiore A. Masse. Beloved mother of Robert J. Masse, Stephen V. Masse & his fiancé Andrea Laws, Paul F. Masse & his wife Marcia, Mary G. Fowler & her husband John, & John C. Masse & his wife Kathleen. Dear sister of the late Nora Mustone & Mary Ann Valenti. Cherished grandmother of Paul Vasta & his wife Ashley, Carla Fowler, Peter Vasta, Cole Masse, Poiret Masse, & great grandmother of Raymond, Sophia, & Lorenzo Vasta. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. In accordance with the Dept. of Public Health & restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the immediate family on Friday March 20th followed by interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. A memorial service for family & friends will be held at a later date. Contributions in Susan's memory may be made to , 33 Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581. Past owner & operator of the Eagle House Motel in Rockport. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadaforafuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2020