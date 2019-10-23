|
87, of Marlborough died peacefully while holding her great-grandson on Saturday October 19, 2019 at her daughter's home in York Beach, Maine. She was the wife of the late Albert Flanagan who died in 1981. Born in Newton, the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Geraldine A. (Waters) Boudrot and was raised in the lake area of Newton and Waltham. She was a 1950 graduate of Newton High School and a 1975 graduate of Waltham Hospital School of Nursing. Audrey was a Licensed Practical Nurse working at Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham for twenty years retiring in 2009. She previously worked at Waltham Hospital in Pediatrics for ten years. Audrey loved shopping, crafting, Bingo, the Red Sox and getting her hair done. She was a spitfire, caring, generous, sassy, gullible with a great sense of humor. She adored her grandchildren and was fiercely loyal. She most enjoyed being with her family and never minded being the center of a good prank. She left them behind a lifetime of laughs and happy memories.
She leaves behind eight of her nine children. Marsha Ober of Marlborough and York Beach, ME; Carol Campbell of Maynard, Geraldine Lyons of Marlborough, Michael Flanagan of Laconia, NH, Sandra Roselli of New Hampshire, Glen Flanagan of Laconia, NH, Paula Comeau of Marlborough, Sean Flanagan of Maynard, and her late son Patrick Flanagan of Waltham died in 2009. She also leaves behind a brother Herbert Boudrot of York Beach, ME; two sisters, Doris Carter of Tampa, FL and Muriel Visco of Naples, FL, eight grandsons, ten granddaughters, twenty-one great-grand children; many nieces and nephews, and her favorite girl Pearl.
Calling hours will be held Monday October 28 from 5-8:30 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jean Curran Scholarship, Main Street Bank, 81 Granger Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752. All are invited to sign Audrey's online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home(www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 23, 2019