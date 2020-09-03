A. (McLAUGHLIN) 84 years of age. Of Saugus formerly of Charlestown & Everett August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hugh R. "Quie" O'Donnell. Devoted mother of Hugh O'Donnell & wife Lauren, Colleen DiGirolamo & husband Edward & Shawn O'Donnell. Loving Nano to Ryan, Shane, Christine, Caitlin, Kylie, Kellie & the late Kevin. Beloved sister of the late Violet, Virginia, Joan, Fred & Kenny. Aunt & loving friend of Janie Johnson. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Audrey's Funeral on Saturday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 7 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Audrey's name to The American Heart Assoc.
P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com View the online memorial for AUDREY O'DONNELL