Audrey O'Donnell
A. (McLAUGHLIN) 84 years of age. Of Saugus formerly of Charlestown & Everett August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hugh R. "Quie" O'Donnell. Devoted mother of Hugh O'Donnell & wife Lauren, Colleen DiGirolamo & husband Edward & Shawn O'Donnell. Loving Nano to Ryan, Shane, Christine, Caitlin, Kylie, Kellie & the late Kevin. Beloved sister of the late Violet, Virginia, Joan, Fred & Kenny. Aunt & loving friend of Janie Johnson. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Audrey's Funeral on Saturday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 7 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Audrey's name to The American Heart Assoc. P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
SEP
5
Funeral
09:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
