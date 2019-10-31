Boston Herald Notices
|
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Knollwood Memorial Park
Augusta R. (Pureiner) Pezzano

Augusta R. (Pureiner) Pezzano Notice
of Readville, Oct 28. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Pezzano Jr., and dear mother of William A. Pezzano of Readville, and the late Yolanda DeAngelis. Visiting hours Thursday 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Procession will depart the funeral home Friday at 12:30 pm for her graveside service at Knollwood Memorial Park at 1 pm. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website.

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
