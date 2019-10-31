|
of Readville, Oct 28. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Pezzano Jr., and dear mother of William A. Pezzano of Readville, and the late Yolanda DeAngelis. Visiting hours Thursday 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Procession will depart the funeral home Friday at 12:30 pm for her graveside service at Knollwood Memorial Park at 1 pm. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website.
Folsom Funeral Home
www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Augusta R., Pezzano (Pureiner)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 31, 2019