of South Boston April 14, 2019. Loving son of the late Peter and Mary (McCann) Bonanno. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Monday April 22nd from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 1:45pm. Army Veteran WWII. Longtime Letter Carrier with the Post Office. http://www.lastingmemories.com/baldissino-james-bonanno
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 21, 2019