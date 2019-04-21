Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
of South Boston April 14, 2019. Loving son of the late Peter and Mary (McCann) Bonanno. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Monday April 22nd from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 1:45pm. Army Veteran WWII. Longtime Letter Carrier with the Post Office. http://www.lastingmemories.com/baldissino-james-bonanno
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
