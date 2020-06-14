Barbara A. (Nardone) Collins
82 years of age. Of South Boston formerly of Charlestown June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Collins Jr. Devoted mother of William J. Collins & wife Stacy. Loving Nana to Ashleigh Collins. Beloved sister of Dorothea Nardone, Robert Nardone, Frances Doherty & the late Mary Stearns, John & Joseph Nardone. Also many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Barbara's Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 AM. at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St. Braintree (Please meet at cemetery office at 10:45 AM.). There are no funeral home visiting hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Barbara's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Blue Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
