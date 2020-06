82 years of age. Of South Boston formerly of Charlestown June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Collins Jr. Devoted mother of William J. Collins & wife Stacy. Loving Nana to Ashleigh Collins. Beloved sister of Dorothea Nardone, Robert Nardone, Frances Doherty & the late Mary Stearns, John & Joseph Nardone. Also many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Barbara's Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 AM. at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St. Braintree (Please meet at cemetery office at 10:45 AM.). There are no funeral home visiting hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Barbara's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com