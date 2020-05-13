of Woburn, at the age of eighty-eight. Beloved wife of the late Matthew M. Hamilton. Dear sister of John "Jackie" Bernard of Billerica and the late Mary McGondel, Ruth Lennon, Elizabeth Borgeson and Francis X. Bernard. Cherished aunt of over 20 nieces and nephews and their families. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.
View the online memorial for Barbara A. (Bernard) Hamilton
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2020.