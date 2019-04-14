|
of Ashby, suddenly on April 6, 2019. Loving wife of Brian T. McMahon of Bedford, loving mother of Brandy McMahon of Bedford, and loving sister of Lorrie Rooney of Bedford and Wayne Chilton of Chelmsford. Also survived by her mother Madeline (Popp) Chilton of Bedford, father William Chilton of Maine, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Tues. April 16, 2019 4pm-8pm. Funeral from Shawsheen Funeral Home on Wed. April 17, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Road, Bedford at 9am. Family and friend invited. More info and directions: shawsheenfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-mcmahon-chilton
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 14, 2019