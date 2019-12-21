Boston Herald Notices

George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
Somerville, MA
Barbara A. (Downey) O'Regan

Barbara A. (Downey) O'Regan Notice
81, Of Somerville December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius F. "Buddy" O'Regan. Loving mother of Theresa "Terry" O'Meara and her husband Stephen of Burlington, Barbara "Fran" Dorant and her husband David of Natick, Cornelius F. O'Regan, Jr. of Somerville, William O'Regan and his partner William Boyer of Weymouth, Catherine O'Regan of Somerville and the late Maureen O'Regan. Dear sister of Lillian Rudgis of Somerville and the late Arthur Downey. Devoted grandmother of Kristen, Paul and Timothy O'Meara, Michael, Sean, Brandon and Molly O'Regan, Nicholas Dorant, Kayla and Emily O'Regan and great grandmother of Tremaine Peterson and Stella DeMarco. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 12-4pm. Interment private. Past Presidentof the Somerville High School Mothers Football Club. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
