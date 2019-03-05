|
of Winthrop, formerly of Somerville, March 2, 2019 at age 60. Devoted mother of Brian N. Sherman and Nancy L. Sherman, both of Winthrop. Beloved sister of Joanne Stewart and her husband Robert of Watertown, Lynn Sherman of Winthrop, William Sherman of Everett and the late Donna Sherman, Lillian Martocchio, Karen McCarthy. Dear aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also lovingly survived by her puggle, Callie and her grand dogs, Chewy and Annabelle. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Barb's visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Wednesday, March 6 from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. followed by Barbara's Funeral Service in The Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at the family grave in Woodlawn Cemetery. Late waitress at the 99 Restaurant in Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at . http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-barb-sherman
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 5, 2019