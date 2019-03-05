Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
For more information about
Barbara Sherman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm St.
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. "Barb" Sherman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. "Barb" Sherman Notice
of Winthrop, formerly of Somerville, March 2, 2019 at age 60. Devoted mother of Brian N. Sherman and Nancy L. Sherman, both of Winthrop. Beloved sister of Joanne Stewart and her husband Robert of Watertown, Lynn Sherman of Winthrop, William Sherman of Everett and the late Donna Sherman, Lillian Martocchio, Karen McCarthy. Dear aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also lovingly survived by her puggle, Callie and her grand dogs, Chewy and Annabelle. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Barb's visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Wednesday, March 6 from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. followed by Barbara's Funeral Service in The Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at the family grave in Woodlawn Cemetery. Late waitress at the 99 Restaurant in Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or on-line at . http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-a-barb-sherman
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now