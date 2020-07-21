1/1
Barbara E. (Flaherty) McKinlay
of Wellesley, formerly of Melrose, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the devoted wife of the late James T. McKinlay Jr., with whom they shared 65 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of James T. McKinlay, III of Revere, Thomas E. McKinlay of Plymouth, John F. McKinlay & his wife Jane E. Cybulski of Lynn, Rosemary Bell & her husband Stephen J. of Wayland, & Barbara E. Connolly & her husband William T. of Wellesley. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn McKinlay, Christopher McKinlay, Stephen Bell & his wife Maria, Michael Bell, Stephanie Meehan & her husband Michael, Michaela Bell, William, John, Molly & Michael Connolly. Great grandmother of Ashlynn, Samantha, Joseph, Riley, Kayleigh, Jack, & Declan. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Barbara. Please leave a message of condolence for the McKinlay family at gatelyfh.com or send a card to the funeral home to be forwarded to her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Roosevelt Elementary School PTO, 253 Vinton St., Melrose, MA 02176.

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 22, 2020
Marjorie Cogguillo
July 21, 2020
Kathleen Cammarata
July 20, 2020
Sasha Jankovic
July 20, 2020
Condolences on the loss of your MOther, John and Jane. I remember her fondly from Roosevelt School. She surely had a wonderful life and family.
Andrea Taffe
