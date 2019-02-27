|
|
BUZZARDS BAY – 81, of Buzzards Bay, died Feb. 25, 2019 in Tobey Hospital, Wareham. She was the widow of the late William J. McNeil and the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Riordan) Figliolini.She was born in Boston and lived in Plymouth for many years before moving to Buzzards Bay. She graduated from Brighton High School.She was a communicant of St. Margaret’s Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Aptuxcet VFW Post 8608 and Past District President of District 17, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 40 and the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks. She enjoyed traveling. Survivors include a brother, Paul R. Figliolini and his wife Barbara of Saco, ME; several nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late John Figliolini, Janice Dudas and Anthony Figliolini. Visiting hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Margaret’s Church, 141 Main St., Buzzards Bay. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-e-figliolini-mcneil
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 27, 2019