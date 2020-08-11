1/
Barbara Higgins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Higgins, Barbara Ellen (Walsh) of Milton, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by friends and family. Beloved wife of 40 years of Thomas P. "Tinka" Higgins.  Devoted mother of Cordae Marie Higgins of Quincy and Liam Patrick Higgins of Milton. Cherished sister of Thomas F. Walsh, Jr. of South Boston.  Loving daughter of the late Thomas F. Walsh, Sr. and Mary A. (Grealish) Walsh-Connor and loving step-daughter of the late Paul D. Connor.  Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.  Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday August

13 th from 4-8pm.  Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday August 14 th at 10am.  Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.  Barbara Ellen was a longtime employee at Fontbonne Academy, Milton, and a member of the Puritan Canoe Club, South Boston Irish American Society, and "The Breakfast Club."



View the online memorial for Barbara Higgins

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved