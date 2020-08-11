Barbara Higgins

Higgins, Barbara Ellen (Walsh) of Milton, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by friends and family. Beloved wife of 40 years of Thomas P. "Tinka" Higgins. Devoted mother of Cordae Marie Higgins of Quincy and Liam Patrick Higgins of Milton. Cherished sister of Thomas F. Walsh, Jr. of South Boston. Loving daughter of the late Thomas F. Walsh, Sr. and Mary A. (Grealish) Walsh-Connor and loving step-daughter of the late Paul D. Connor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday August13 th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday August 14 th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Barbara Ellen was a longtime employee at Fontbonne Academy, Milton, and a member of the Puritan Canoe Club, South Boston Irish American Society, and "The Breakfast Club."