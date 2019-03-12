|
|
in Medford, formerly of Woburn. Feb. 21. Age 87. Mother of Laura Gilbert, Pamela Giangregorio and her husband Joseph, David Cryts and his wife Laura Vaglica Cryts, Jocelyn Lane and her husband Paul, Dorothy DelMaestro and her husband Claudio, Andrew Cryts, and the late William Cryts. Sister of the late Norman C. Lydon. Grandmother of Diana Gilbert Sironi, Leanne and Ben Cryts, Paul Stott Jr. and Leif Stott, Noelle Michaud LaPointe and Holly Michaud, Nora and Susan Lane, Shawn and Abigail Cryts and Derek Campbell and Bianca DelMaestro. Also survived by six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.) Woburn on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the memorial service from 1:00-2:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.grahamfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-jane-cryts-lydon-1
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 12, 2019