|
|
10/29/1948-3/8/2019Barbara passed away peacefully with family on Friday March 8 in Sunrise, Florida. She was born in Salem, Mass to James and Mildred Fletcher and wed Kevin Wilson of Stoneham, Mass in 1971. In August of 2003 Barbara wed Richard Rhuda of Ossipee, NH and together they spent many wonderful years in Ossipee and Ft. Myers, FL.Barbara leaves behind 2 sons, Todd Wilson of Nottingham, NH and Brian Wilson of Sunrise, FL and her daughter-in-laws Hope and Angela. She leaves behind daughters and sons Deborah and Larry of Brunswick, ME and Fort Myers, FL, Diane and Peter of Ossipee, NH, Richard and Jean ofNashua, NH, Julie of Newmarket, NH, Kim and Phillip Jones of Hardeeville, South Carolina and a very special nephew Kevin McDonald and his wife Diane of Fort Myers, FL and Intervale, NH. She leaves behind many beloved grandchildren and close friends and a brother, James of Orlando, FL.A memorial will be held at Goodrich Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17 between the hours of 3 and 5 PM at 128 Washington St, Lynn, Mass. 01902. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trustbridge HospiceFoundation at trustbridgehospicefoundation.org or sent to 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Fl 33407 http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-jane-rhuda-fletcher
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2019