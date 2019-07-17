Boston Herald Notices
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Cemetery
Pembroke, MA
89, of Pembroke, and New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Olsen. Loving mother to Lawrence Olsen Jr. of HI, Kristan Olsen of FL, Susan DelMastro of Pembroke, and the late Laurie DeCoste of Pembroke.

Daughter of the late Horace and Charlotte (Price) Turner. Sister of the late Shirley Fontaine of ME. Cherished grandmother to Paul DelMastro of Halifax, Stephen DelMastro of Halifax, Eric DeCoste of Pembroke, Diane DeCoste-Hall of Pittsfield, Jennifer Olsen of NC, and Katie Olsen of FL, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her son-in-law Ronald DeCoste of Whitman.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26th, at 10:00 AM, at Center Cemetery in Pembroke. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.



Published in Boston Herald on July 17, 2019
