Of Norwood, formerly of Roxbury, Barbara Maureen Earley in Longmeadow on February 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William Gabriel Earley and Mary Agnes (Medus) Earley. Devoted sister and sister in law to Dorothy "Dottie" and Nicholas Orecchio of Longmeadow. Devoted sister to the late Helen E. Earley, Mary E. Griffin, Eleanor T. Earley, Adele A. Henehan, and Catherine F. Judge. Beloved aunt of Dr. Joan E. Tannenbaum, George Griffin and William T. Henehan and the late Atty. Margaret E. Henehan. Master of the late Irish setter "Mary the Rose of Tralee". Retired secretary in the insurance field.
Funeral Mass 10:30AM on Thurs. Feb. 28, 2019 in St. Timothy Church, Norwood. Burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, W. Roxbury. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Calling hours at the Forastiere Smith FH, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, TODAY and Wed. 2 – 4 and 7 -9. www.forastiere.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 26, 2019