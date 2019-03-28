Boston Herald Notices
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Barbara M. (Phillips - Fahey) SMITH

Barbara M. (Phillips - Fahey) SMITH
In East Boston, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Smith. Mother of Frederick J. and his wife Junko of Arlington, Paul J. of East Boston, Sharon Cecca and her husband Paul of Revere, Mary E. Sacco and her husband Anthony of East Boston, Donna Glennon and her husband Tim of So.Berwick, ME. Grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 4. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St [at Day Sq] EAST BOSTON Friday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8PM In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's memory to the Home for Little Wanders would be appreciated.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
