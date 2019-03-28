|
|
In East Boston, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Smith. Mother of Frederick J. and his wife Junko of Arlington, Paul J. of East Boston, Sharon Cecca and her husband Paul of Revere, Mary E. Sacco and her husband Anthony of East Boston, Donna Glennon and her husband Tim of So.Berwick, ME. Grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 4. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St [at Day Sq] EAST BOSTON Friday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8PM In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's memory to the Home for Little Wanders would be appreciated.Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-m-phillips---fahey-smith
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 28, 2019