Barbara "Midge" (Neer) McLaughlin

Barbara "Midge" (Neer) McLaughlin Notice
formerly of South Boston and Welaka FL. Daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary M. O'Brien McLaughlin. Sister of Dorothy Rosemond of Tewksbury, the late Carol Roberts of Walpole, Margaret Steen of Crescent City, FL and brother of William (Billy) of FL. She loved cherishing her daughters Cathy, Billie Jean and son Kenneth Jr. also many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A friend of Bill W. for 33 years.Memorial service will be held 6/8 in FL. Family service in October Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree, MA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-midge-neer-mclaughlin
Published in Boston Herald from June 8 to June 9, 2019
