Barbara P. (Hickey) –of Medford, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter P. Lee. Devoted mother of Dierdre Jordan and her husband Edward III of Medford, Stephen Lee of Waldwick, NJ and Daniel Lee and his wife Francesca of Methuen. Cherished grandmother of Courtney, Nora, Emma, Megan and Edward Jordan IV, William Lee and Jack Lee. Dear sister of Sister Mary Hickey, O.P., Donna Greatorex, Margaret Zenga and the late John Hickey, Jr. Sister-in-law of Edward Lee, Martin "Richie" Lee and John "Jack" Lee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Wednesday, Nov. 25th at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Malden at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend and will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday from 4:00PM -8:00PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.In lieu of flowers, donation in Barbara's memory can be made to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA 02125.For more information please visit