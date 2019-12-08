|
|
89 years of age. Of Bridgewater formerly of Charlestown & Randolph December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Prince. Devoted mother of Jane Hastie & husband John of Wrentham, Frederick C. Prince Jr. & wife Suzie, Richard Prince & wife Paula, Edward Prince & wife Jeannie all of Charlestown, Maryann Milchunes & husband Edward & Patricia "Tishie" Pieper & husband Kevin all of Bridgewater. Loving Nana to 13 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Anna Collins & Mary "DeDe" Prince. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Barbara's Funeral on Tuesday at 10 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 11 AM. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Barbara's name to end T1D by mailing a donation to JDRF 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481 or by visiting www.jdrf.org.
For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for BARBARA P. (COLLINS) PRINCE
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019