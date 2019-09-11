Home

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Our Saviour
Babcock St.
Milton, MA
of Milton, Sept. 1, Cousin of Laura Brush of CT and Lucy Ingram of NC. Long time parishioner of Church of Our Saviour in Milton. Funeral Service at Church of Our Saviour, Babcock St. Milton, Monday, September 16, at 10:30 AM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to Milton Animal League, 181 Governor Stoughton Lane, Milton, MA 02186. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
