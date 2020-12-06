Devanna of Derry, NH passed away at the age of 77, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Parkland Medical Center.
Born in Malden, MA on the 31st of July, 1943, he was the son of Edward F. Devanna Sr. and Emily M. Jensen. He attended Malden public schools and went on to work in the home building materials industry, before becoming a successful real estate investor and realtor. He served our country proudly as a distinguished sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving numerous medals for heroism, including a Purple Heart.
Barry was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Barry famously appreciated life's simple pleasures, taking nothing for granted. He was especially fond of his family and lived his life preferring to count his blessings.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosemary (White); his father, Edward Devanna, Sr; his mother, Emily; his siblings, Edward, Ellenmay, Robert, Richard, and Nancy.
Barry is survived by his sister, Sandra Hoyle; his three daughters, Michele and John Downing of Derry, NH, Danielle and James Jacqueson of Winchendon, MA; and Deborah and Thomas Labossiere of Baldwin, MA; eight grandchildren, Patrick W., Michael, Jennifer, Christopher, Patrick B., Summer, Kaci, and Robert; one great-grandchild, Wesley; and many other loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends, all of whom will remember him for his kind and generous acts.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.
