of Allston April 10, 2019. Devoted father of Patricia of Brighton, Deborah Chin and her husband Timothy of NY, Travis of Allston. Brother of the late Thomas McCauley, Margaret Wargo, and Murtagh Hunt. Grandfather of Kyle and Aaron Chin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Wednesday April 17th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Service in Hill Memorial Baptist Church 279 North Harvard St. Allston at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday April 16th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Longtime employee of the City of Boston and Crossing Guard for the Town of Brookline. Friend of Bill W., Deacon and Member of the Board at the Hill Memorial Baptist Church. Bart was also a Justice of the Peace. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/bartholomew-p-bart-mccauley
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 14, 2019