passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his longtime Medford home surrounded by his family. He was 97. Born and raised in Castelcivita, Italy, Benny was the youngest of eight children born to Carmine (Madaio) and Giacomo Forziati. He served in the Italian Army during WWII and was held as a prisoner of war in Africa. Benny immigrated to the US in 1957 and settled in Medford, residing in the same home since. A hard worker, Benny worked for many years as a cobbler for the Striderite Shoe Company and even after retirement he continued working, first as an upholsterer and later with V&G Ornamental Iron Works. Benny was the beloved husband of the late Grace M. (Campanaro) Forziati. He was the devoted father of Jack Giacomo Forziati and his wife Immaculata “Mackie” of Saugus and Ron Forziati and his girlfriend Monica Inoue of Medford. Further survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers and four sisters. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, on Saturday morning, May 18th, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Medford at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Friday 4-8PM. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beniamino-benny-forziati
Published in Boston Herald on May 16, 2019