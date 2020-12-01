1/1
Benjamin Gannett
Benjamin "Ben" Hamlen Gannett, born March 14, 1942, died on Friday, November 27, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 78 years old. Born to the late Thomas Brattle Gannett & Representative Ann Cole Gannett, Ben is survived by his wife, Adlumia "Lummy" (Sargent); his sisters, Nancy Hurlbut & Deborah Brooks; his brother, Peter Gannett; his children, Sarah Gannett, Amy (DJ) Morse, Abigail (Jason) Levendusky, & Ben (Jennifer) Gannett; & his ten grandchildren, Jackson, Henry, Will, Annie, Ali, Olivia, Hadley, Natalie, Emily, & Finn. A private service will be held on December 3, 2020. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benjamin H. Gannett Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 17 Beach Street, Manchester, MA 01944. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
November 30, 2020
John Chisholm
November 29, 2020
To Lummy and your entire family, I will always remember you as a young vibrant, out going friendly family. I was so sad to read of Bens passing, May your grief pass quickly but you will never forget. Ben will be in a better place and at peace. God Speed.
Dana Aptt
Friend
