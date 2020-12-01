Benjamin "Ben" Hamlen Gannett, born March 14, 1942, died on Friday, November 27, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 78 years old. Born to the late Thomas Brattle Gannett & Representative Ann Cole Gannett, Ben is survived by his wife, Adlumia "Lummy" (Sargent); his sisters, Nancy Hurlbut & Deborah Brooks; his brother, Peter Gannett; his children, Sarah Gannett, Amy (DJ) Morse, Abigail (Jason) Levendusky, & Ben (Jennifer) Gannett; & his ten grandchildren, Jackson, Henry, Will, Annie, Ali, Olivia, Hadley, Natalie, Emily, & Finn. A private service will be held on December 3, 2020. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Danvers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benjamin H. Gannett Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 17 Beach Street, Manchester, MA 01944. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
