|
|
of Dorchester, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mamie Hanberry of Dorchester. Loving father of Vernon (Latasha) Hanberry, Rodney and Christopher Hanberry. Dear nephew of Dr. Genova Lawrence of GA. He leaves 2 grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church 1442 River Street, Hyde Park. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Oak Lawn Roslindale. To Post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com
View the online memorial for Benjamin J. Hanberry Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019